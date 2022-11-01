Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland & Christchurch Mayors Join Stop Three Waters Campaign

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is delighted that even more of the country’s Mayors are joining the fight to Stop Three Waters.

Yesterday, the Mayors of Auckland, Christchurch and Waimakariri proposed a democratically accountable alternative to the Government’s Three Waters Programme, which is very similar to the alternative backed by the Taxpayers’ Union.

Under the ‘Consensus Plan to Improve the Management of Water Infrastructure’, Mayors Wayne Brown, Phil Mauger and Dan Gordon have proposed a voluntary opt-in system that would give councils the ability to form regional water organisations, while retaining ownership and control of local assets.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a new Water Infrastructure Fund, from which regional water organisations could access private investment capital.

Taxpayers’ Union Local Government Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says:

“With our two largest cities supporting a clear alternative to the undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters, it is only a matter of time before the rest of the country follows.

“Mayors and councillors have overwhelmingly backed our campaign to Stop Three Waters. The Government must finally concede defeat and end Nanaia Mahuta’s asset grab.”
 

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


