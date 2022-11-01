Auckland & Christchurch Mayors Join Stop Three Waters Campaign

The Taxpayers’ Union is delighted that even more of the country’s Mayors are joining the fight to Stop Three Waters.

Yesterday, the Mayors of Auckland, Christchurch and Waimakariri proposed a democratically accountable alternative to the Government’s Three Waters Programme, which is very similar to the alternative backed by the Taxpayers’ Union.

Under the ‘Consensus Plan to Improve the Management of Water Infrastructure’, Mayors Wayne Brown, Phil Mauger and Dan Gordon have proposed a voluntary opt-in system that would give councils the ability to form regional water organisations, while retaining ownership and control of local assets.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a new Water Infrastructure Fund, from which regional water organisations could access private investment capital.

Taxpayers’ Union Local Government Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says:

“With our two largest cities supporting a clear alternative to the undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters, it is only a matter of time before the rest of the country follows.

“Mayors and councillors have overwhelmingly backed our campaign to Stop Three Waters. The Government must finally concede defeat and end Nanaia Mahuta’s asset grab.”



© Scoop Media