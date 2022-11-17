Māori Population Estimates: At 30 June 2022
Thursday, 17 November 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand
by age and sex.
Key facts
This release
contains the provisional estimate of the national ethnic
Māori population at 30 June 2022, and includes an update to
the provisional estimate at 30 June 2021.
During the
June 2022 year:
- the Māori ethnic population grew
by 17,200 (2.0 percent compared with 0.2 percent for the
national population)
- natural increase (births minus
deaths) was 13,500, with the balance reflecting net
migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing
their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those
no longer including Māori in their ethnic
identification).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download tables from
Infoshare:
