Deaf Community To Receive More Support In The 2023 Census

An ambitious project to translate all the 2023 Census questions into New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) will help the Deaf Community participate more easily in the census next March, Stats NZ said today.

Once completed, more than 80 NZSL videos with closed captioning (text versions of the words spoken on the videos) will be hosted on the official Census website.

Visit our website to read this news story: Deaf community to receive more support in the 2023 Census

© Scoop Media

