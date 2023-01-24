Kiwis' Chance To Brief The PM
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is giving Kiwis the
means to send their own ‘brief’ to the incoming Prime
Minister outlining the policies that they would like to see
ditched.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum
Purves says:
“New leaders receive lots of briefings,
but the briefing that Chris Hipkins will be missing is one
from the taxpayers and voters of New Zealand. That’s why
we have set up a quick tool to make it easy to Brief The PM
on which projects and policies they should lob straight into
the bin.
“Soon-to-be Prime Minister Hipkins will
without a doubt be hearing from the champions of Ardern’s
most unpopular and expensive policies and they will be
spinning all sorts of yarns to ensure they don’t end up in
the scrap heap where they belong. It is important that the
people who have to live with the impacts of these policies
have an avenue to provide their perspective.
“Brief
The PM is about giving our new Prime Minister a good faith
‘heads up’ about policies that will make life worse for
New Zealanders and which could be turn-offs for
voters.
”Kiwis can Brief The PM at www.BriefThePM.com/"
