Privacy Week May 2023: Your Privacy Rights And Why They Matter In A Digital World

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

‘Privacy rights in the digital age’ is the theme for the Office for the Privacy Commissioner’s education flagship week, May 8 to May 14.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster wants the public and the agencies and businesses that serve them to increase their knowledge of the Privacy Act, what it means for them in a world rapidly becoming more ‘online’, and what their rights are.

“I want people to know how to stay safe, and upskill, where possible, to deal with a world that is increasingly reliant on digital tools.

“Not every online quiz is really about ‘learning what cheese you are’. Those quizzes are often about data trawling – hence asking for personal information like your childhood street and name of your first pet.”

“That’s just a small example of how being online can come with lots of fishhooks in terms of your privacy. We are seeing some incredible technologies and platforms emerging that are changing the privacy landscape. People should know they don’t always need to surrender their personal information to access basic services or products.

“People shouldn’t have to reveal everything about themselves if they want to enjoy the benefits of a digitally connected world. They are just as entitled to privacy online as they are anywhere else. That’s their right under the Privacy Act.”

“I want companies and government agencies to get behind the Privacy Act and understand that:

  • Privacy helps them build trust with the communities they serve and work in.
  • Being transparent to clients and customers about how their personal information is being used in the digital environment is the right thing to do.
  • To business and public sector leaders, privacy is as important as matters like health and safety, and one of the most vital tools available to create trust.”

The week, from 8-14 May, will focus on exploration of a code for biometrics, online tracking, children’s privacy online, advances in digital technology in everyday life, law enforcement and health. The week will also include discussions with leading individuals and organisations on how digital transformation of our society is impacting on privacy - covering everything from TikTok to ChatGPT - and what we can all do to ensure our privacy rights are maintained.

“People see the digital horizon and either view it as a nirvana or a dystopia. We want people to know that whatever is coming, they have privacy rights and their privacy matters. We want them to know that if someone breaches their obligations under the Privacy Act, that the Office of the Privacy Commissioner can help.

“Privacy matters, online and in the ‘real’ world. People need to care about what is happening to theirs.”

