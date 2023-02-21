Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Warns Politicians - Get Ready For A Climate Election

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 6:47 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace Aotearoa is telling politicians to prepare themselves for a climate election.

"Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods have changed the way New Zealanders think about climate change," says Greenpeace climate campaigner, Christine Rose.

"These unfolding disasters have put climate change in the spotlight for the whole country," says Rose.

"My heart goes out to all those who’ve lost their loved ones, homes and animals."

"My own community in Muriwai, Waimauku and Kumeu is reeling from flooding and landslides. Friends and family have been evacuated from destroyed and damaged homes, and we are devastated at the tragic loss of two of our heroic local volunteer firefighters."

There is no doubt that climate change has played a pivotal role in worsening these extreme weather events. NIWA estimates that 10-20 per cent more rain fell during the Auckland floods because of the heated atmosphere from human-induced climate pollution.

"This experience has firmed my resolve to demand Government action to prevent total climate collapse, and I am not alone."

"Just accepting that climate change causes extreme weather isn’t enough in 2023, politicians need to have concrete plans to reduce New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions"

"Adaption is necessary and important," says Rose. "We do need to rebuild infrastructure in a way that makes it more resilient - but the more pressing need is to stop climate change by stopping climate pollution."

"Here in Aotearoa, the biggest climate polluter by far is the intensive dairy industry. [1]

"We need the Government to step up and protect us from Big Dairy which, just like the oil industry, drives the climate crisis."

NOTES:

  • [1] Agriculture is responsible for 50% of greenhouse gas emissions in Aotearoa. Fonterra has been the largest corporate polluter two years running - emitting 13.1 million tonnes. Z Energy is second biggest at 6.8 million tonnes.
  • [2] The first opportunity to address industrial emissions in the wake of these disasters is when the Government makes a decision on the ineffectual agricultural emissions pricing scheme ‘He Waka Eke Noa’ in coming weeks. It must tear up He Waka Eke Noa and throw it in the bin, and put agriculture fully into the Emissions Trading Scheme, with other emitters.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 