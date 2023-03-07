Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IPCA finds use of force on youth in Auckland justified

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Superintendent Grant Tetzlaff, Relieving Auckland City District Commander:

Police accept the findings of an IPCA report, which found Police actions were justified during an arrest in Auckland City in May 2022.

In the afternoon of 30 May 2022, Police responded to reports of two youths attempting to steal a motor scooter on Karangahape Road, Auckland.

Members of the public confronted the youths, who ran towards Greys Avenue.

An off-duty officer saw the youths and pursued one of them on foot. When he caught up he grabbed the youth by the shoulders to arrest him.

They both lost their footing, and fell to the ground, with the officer falling onto the youth’s back.

During the arrest, the youth sustained injuries to his face and to two vertebrae in his lower spine.

We note the IPCA found this to be an accident, rather than a deliberate use of force by the officer.

Police acknowledge the staff member followed protocol by communicating appropriately with the Northern Communications Centre, and Police took the youth directly to hospital rather than waiting for an ambulance, which the IPCA found to be reasonable.

The officer remains a valued member of New Zealand Police.

