Government U-turn Highlights Confused Transport Policy

Yesterday’s quick U-turn from the Government on the reported shift to an emissions reduction focus for the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) highlights a more fundamental problem with transport policy making.

Forcing road users to subsidise walking, cycling and other activities is not only unfair on them, but will not achieve its desired goal of reducing emissions.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“The Fund was set up with a very simple principle: The amount you pay towards the upkeep of our roads should be linked to the effect your vehicle has on them. The money raised from these taxes and charges goes into a pot that pays for roads maintenance and investment.

“But road users are now subsidizing non-road projects through the Fund, including walking and cycling routes, uneconomical railway lines, and the ‘Road to Zero’ advertising campaign too. All the while, our roads – which will always be necessary for Kiwis – continue to deteriorate.

“And while the Government might have the noble motivation of reducing emissions, it misses the crucial point that our Emissions Trading Scheme means any reduction from cuts to road projects or increased public transport investment will be offset by greater emissions in other areas.

In the last government financial year to 30 June 2022 (including 3.5 months of the fuel tax cut), the breakdown of income to the National Land Transport Fund was as follows:

Road user charges: $1,904m

Fuel excise duties: $1,783m

Vehicle regulation / licensing: $235m

Track user charges from KiwiRail: $7m

Road user charges – Gov funding to replace lost income due to fuel tax cut: $186m

Fuel excise duties – Gov funding to replace lost income due to fuel tax cut: $189m

While the spending from the Fund was as follows:

State highway improvements: $1,010m

State highway maintenance: $796m

Local road improvements: $105m

Local road maintenance: $720m

Investment management: $60m

Road policing programme: $394m

Public transport services: $429m

Public transport infrastructure: $304m

Walking and cycling improvements: $104m

Road to zero: $285m

Rail network investment programme: $287m

