Environmental-economic Accounts Updated With 2021 Data

Four environmental-economic accounts that contain monetary information about various environmental transactions and valuations have been updated and released, Stats NZ said today.

“Environmental-economic accounts show how the environment and the economy interact, how our natural resources contribute to our national wealth, and how we respond to environmental issues,” environmental economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

The four accounts capture information on the contribution of marine activities to the economy, taxes linked to activities which have a negative impact on the environment, the value of national renewable energy assets, and expenditure by central and local government on environmental protection.

