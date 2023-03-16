Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

GDP Figures Highlight The Need For Tax Relief

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Reacting to the Q4 2022 GDP figures released by Stats NZ Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

“Today’s figures demonstrate why the Government needs to double its efforts to deliver better value for money and stop piling cash onto the inflation bonfire.”

“In general, higher government spending results in more inflation than allowing taxpayers to keep more of their own money. With the economy now running backwards, now is the time for tax relief - funded by pruning wasteful government spending in Wellington. It’s affordable, not inflationary, and would improve the economy more than a ‘top down’ government-led approach.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

