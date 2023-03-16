GDP Figures Highlight The Need For Tax Relief
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Reacting to the Q4 2022 GDP figures released by
Stats NZ Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum
Purves, says:
“Today’s figures
demonstrate why the Government needs to double its efforts
to deliver better value for money and stop piling cash onto
the inflation bonfire.”
“In general, higher
government spending results in more inflation than allowing
taxpayers to keep more of their own money. With the economy
now running backwards, now is the time for tax relief -
funded by pruning wasteful government spending in
Wellington. It’s affordable, not inflationary, and would
improve the economy more than a ‘top down’
government-led
approach.”
