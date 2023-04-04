One NZ To Save Kiwi Lives By Providing 100% Coverage For Access To 111

One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris has written to Minister of Police and Communications Ginny Andersen formally committing the company to ensuring that all New Zealanders, regardless of the provider they are with, are able to call 111 in an emergency (once voice satellite calling is available), wherever they are in the country.

“It’s not exaggeration to say this technology will save people’s lives,” says One New Zealand CEO, Jason Paris.

“We’re proud to offer the people of New Zealand 100 percent coverage for access to emergency services. It’s 100 percent coverage for 111 on One NZ.”

“While this collaboration provides One New Zealand customers with an incredible new service for general communications, we recognise the safety and security benefits it provides to New Zealand as a whole. Currently, our mobile network covers 98 percent of the places New Zealanders live and work however, due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50 percent the landmass still has no coverage. When the service goes live, our network will cover 100 percent of the country and will revolutionise how New Zealanders communicate with each other.”

“The technology creates huge opportunities for industries such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, tourism, forestry, transport, and logistics. The private and public sector opportunities are endless, although the most obvious benefit of the technology is in emergency situations.”

“Our collaboration with SpaceX means everyone can get out and explore the natural beauty of our country without fear.”

“We’re committed to building the safest network for our customers and for New Zealand.”

