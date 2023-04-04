Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

One NZ To Save Kiwi Lives By Providing 100% Coverage For Access To 111

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: One New Zealand

One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris has written to Minister of Police and Communications Ginny Andersen formally committing the company to ensuring that all New Zealanders, regardless of the provider they are with, are able to call 111 in an emergency (once voice satellite calling is available), wherever they are in the country.

“It’s not exaggeration to say this technology will save people’s lives,” says One New Zealand CEO, Jason Paris.

“We’re proud to offer the people of New Zealand 100 percent coverage for access to emergency services. It’s 100 percent coverage for 111 on One NZ.”

“While this collaboration provides One New Zealand customers with an incredible new service for general communications, we recognise the safety and security benefits it provides to New Zealand as a whole. Currently, our mobile network covers 98 percent of the places New Zealanders live and work however, due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50 percent the landmass still has no coverage. When the service goes live, our network will cover 100 percent of the country and will revolutionise how New Zealanders communicate with each other.”

“The technology creates huge opportunities for industries such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, tourism, forestry, transport, and logistics. The private and public sector opportunities are endless, although the most obvious benefit of the technology is in emergency situations.”

“Our collaboration with SpaceX means everyone can get out and explore the natural beauty of our country without fear.”

“We’re committed to building the safest network for our customers and for New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from One New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 