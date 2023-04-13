Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reform Announcement An Improvement But Work To Be Done

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says today’s Three Waters Reform announcement is a good step towards a stronger local voice for future waters management, but hasn’t yet assured Hamilton has the ability to control its own destiny as a high-growth metro council.

“Today’s announcement shows Government has listened to some of the concerns we have raised around local voice and representation. Our Council’s submissions to Government, to the select committee and my discussions with the Minister, have consistently raised key issues around representation, rights of ownership and the ability for new entities to support well-planned growth. We have strongly advocated for an entity design which works with existing communities of interest, to champion Hamilton’s best interests,” Mayor Southgate said.

“We have also asked for more time to properly transition to any new structure. A poor or fractured transition will have poor outcomes for our communities and our environment so it is pleasing Government has acknowledged this and provided for a staged transition to the new entities from 2025 to 2026.

“Our Council will need to consider the detail of these changes and provide feedback to Government. We acknowledge some change is needed to look after our communities and develop a sustainable model for delivering future water services. The complexities of developing our next long term plan to account for a waters transition in the second year will be a key focus for our chief executive and staff, and we need greater certainty on representation within the entity to reflect Hamilton’s unique needs due to our size and growth.

“I have been assured that the door is open to further conversation about proportional representation and other elements of the reform, and I intend to use every opportunity to promote the best interests of Hamilton.”

Hamilton was formerly grouped with 21 other councils in one of four new waters management organisations, encompassing Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and parts of Manawatu/Whanganui. Today’s announcement creates ten entities instead of four. Hamilton City Council is now grouped with nine district councils in the geographic boundary of the Waikato Regional Council. The other councils are Waikato, Waipa, Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako, Hauraki, Otorohanga, Waitomo, Rotorua, and Taupo.

“This is a community of Councils which have a history of working well together. This reform has the environment at its heart and the Waikato region brings together some of Aotearoa’s greatest environmental taonga; our longest river, our largest lake, internationally-significant wetlands and the country’s most important geothermal resource,” Mayor Southgate said.

“I am pleased that Government is listening to us and this announcement shows progress, but there’s still work to be done to ensure we can meet the needs of our growing city, both now and in the future.”

© Scoop Media

