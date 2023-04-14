Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government’s Lack Of Meaningful Change, Mayor Black Disappointed

Friday, 14 April 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The government’s minor tweaks to the Three Waters Reform have largely disappointed Hurunui District’s Mayor Marie Black, which she claimed have highlighted the fact the Reform for those in the Beehive is nothing more than a political issue.

“The Government has refused to make meaningful change and is ignoring community concerns over property rights and meaningful local voice.”

Mayor Black said although there will now be potentially 10 entities instead of the original four, the governance structure remains unchanged, thereby still leaving communities two steps away from any real influence.

“It’s the same plan, with a different name.”

Like many mayors throughout New Zealand, Mayor Black was looking forward to the opportunity for some meaningful engagement with the government, but this opportunity has been missed.

“Once again, the government thinks it knows better, rather than asking people what they want. We want locally led, locally informed and locally accountable solutions, not the one size fits none approach dictated from Wellington.”

Mayor Black wanted to remind her community that three waters infrastructure supports local communities, farms and businesses. In the Hurunui District much of this infrastructure was multi-generational, with the forefathers of today’s residents having physically placed the pipes in the ground.

She added that the government’s proposal sees billions of dollars of these assets in districts just like Hurunui all around New Zealand, confiscated without compensation.

“It appears that unfortunately this vital infrastructure will continue to be used as a political football.”

