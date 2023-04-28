NZAC Supports Rainbow Communities’ Expression Of Gender Diversity

New Zealand Association of Counsellors (NZAC) joins other health professions in standing with the Rainbow community (LGBTQIA=, Takatāpui and Fa’afine) in their right to be safe and to freely identify and express gender diversity.

This stand of solidarity is with both Rainbow NZAC members and the broader Rainbow community.

NZAC’s support is underpinned by the core values of counselling, as stated in the Association’s Code of Ethics: respect for human dignity, partnership, autonomy, responsible caring; personal integrity and social justice with explicit reference to reducing social disadvantage in its constitution.

In the current context, where publicly expressed transphobic ideas and actions threaten the safety and well-being of the Rainbow community, NZAC agrees with the NZ Psychological Society: “[Transphobic] views actively undermine the existence and safety for people of diverse genders and minoritized identities.” (Scoop, March 4)

The safety and well-being of the Rainbow community must not be denied by the rhetoric which falsely references the principles of free speech.

As Moana Jackson wrote: “No one’s exercise of free speech should make another feel less free.” (E-Tangata, 2018)

All counsellors should also be aware of their duty of care to transgender clients under the NZAC Code of Ethics.

“Transgender and Rainbow people across Aotearoa experience mental health challenges at a higher rate than others, currently amplified as their communities are under significant attack,” says President Sarah Maindonald

Counsellors are encouraged to be mindful of this in their practice and utilise resources and learning to improve their practice, such as Supporting Aotearoa’s Rainbow People: A Practical Guide for Mental Health Professionals – https://www.rainbowmentalhealth.com/.

