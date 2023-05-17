Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health Experts Call For Budget Investment In Healthy School Lunches, Public Health System Outside Of Covid

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Public health and community leaders are calling for a Government Budget tomorrow that invests in the long-term determinants of health for whānau and saves money in the long-term by preventing disease.

Health Coalition Aotearoa Public Health Infrastructure Expert Panel Co-Chair Grant Berghan says recent Budgets haven’t addressed the massive underinvestment in the health system. Now that $4b is being skimmed from existing work he says it’s hard to believe that we won’t be borrowing from the future to pay for today.

"We typically see 2-3% of the health budget go to public health, and usually less than 0.05% goes toward preventing harm from tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy food, despite them making up about a third of preventable deaths and disease. We must see at least 5% of the total budget going into public health - over and above any COVID-19 spending. And a much greater proportion of that must go toward preventing harm from unhealthy commodities.

"Preventing harm is cheaper than fixing it up when our health system is already overstretched and understaffed. Preventative and public health spending has been eclipsed by COVID-19 spending since 2020 and whānau are carrying the costs. Our regional public health units and providers are really struggling to catch up. The longer we delay funding a comprehensive Te Tiriti-led strategy to keep people healthy, with equity at the core, the deeper the health debt we are cashing out.

"Māori health advocates are feeling cautious about the Prime Minister and Minister of Finances’ hints of spending cuts. This must not come at the expense of our communities who are already underfunded, or by slashing funding for Te Aka Whai Ora before it has had a chance to carry out its transformative mandate."

HCA Board and Food Policy Expert Group Co-Chair Associate Professor Lisa Te Morenga agrees the best bang for buck is funding the long-term determinants of health.

"Whānau face a cost-of-living crisis right now" she says. "They’re doing it really tough and paying exorbitant prices for healthy kai, but we all pay the long-term high price of preventable diseases like diabetes. While the Government might be tightening their belts, this can’t come at the expense of our kids’ futures, which is why we are calling for this year’s budget to at least double the Ka Ora Ka Ako healthy school lunches programme."

"We know Ka Ora, Ka Ako is making a huge difference for whānau hit by food insecurity, and many more tamariki desperately need that one healthy square meal a day. The cost of approximately $200 million to double this programme is a drop in the bucket compared with overall health and education spending. Not to mention it sets up healthy eating habits for life.

"Ultimately the Government needs to do more to bring down the cost of healthy food, like breaking up the supermarket duopoly and creating a national food sovereignty and nutrition strategy. But expanding Ka Ora Ka Ako is something they can do tomorrow to release that pressure valve on families."

Mr Berghan adds that the determinants of future health costs extend to having warm, dry, safe housing, living incomes, climate change mitigation, and the justice sector.

"Alcohol is a prime example," he says. "We are awaiting tagged funding in Vote Justice to make good on Minister Kiritapu Allan’s promise to reform alcohol law. This funding needs to be clearly set aside to allow comprehensive reforms with far greater community input, and iwi and hapū determination over local alcohol availability, and marketing and pricing regulation appropriate to the negative health outcomes linked to alcohol consumption. The dedicated funding needed for the alcohol reforms is just a fraction of the cost of the long term social and economic harm of inaction on alcohol policy, which will not be listed on any Government spending line tomorrow."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 