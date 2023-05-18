Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Children, Families, Women, And Disabled Workers Are The Winners Of Budget 2023

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Budget 2023 is a win for children, families, women, and disabled workers, say the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said the Budget was a step forward for New Zealand.

“This is a budget that will significantly increase equality in the world of work.”

The major investment in cheaper childcare with the extension of 20 hours free to 2-year-olds will enable more parents, and particularly women, to be able to engage in the workforce.

Ansell-Bridges said childcare is a bread and butter issue.

“The cost of childcare is prohibitive for many NZ families. What often happens is families find that there is no or minimal benefit in both parents being at work because of the cost of childcare. This means a parent, and most often a mother, stays at home. This situation is not a choice, but a financial necessity.”

“We welcome this significant investment which will enable more women to return to the workforce should they choose.”

The NZCTU is also pleased to see KiwiSaver contributions will be made for on Paid Parental Leave payments.

“The contributions will have a significant impact on women’s retirement savings, an area where we know there is significant inequality.”

The removal of the discriminatory minimum wage exemption for disabled workers is another triumph for equality in the world of work.

“This Budget has demonstrated the Government’s ability to care for some of our most marginalised communities by giving them the resources they need to thrive.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 