Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Goal Is A Better Government, Not A Smaller One Or A Larger One.

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Natalia Albert

By Natalia Albert, TOP Wellington Central candidate

Grant Robertson has missed the “Building for Tomorrow” mark with Budget 2023.

Described as a “no-frills recovery” plan, and ironically named “Support for Today, Building for Tomorrow”, Budget 2023 provides some much-needed clarity on the state of New Zealand’s economy.

However, the Opportunities Party (TOP) believes there’s room for a more responsible, long-term approach that will truly build for tomorrow.

While the key components of the budget – the flood recovery package and funding allocation towards climate change, and education – should be applauded, Robertson should have aimed for better.

We must aim for better, for growth, for resilience, and a sustainable future – normalcy isn’t our goal. Merely bringing our infrastructure “back to where they were” overlooks the vital question: Why have they been overlooked for so long?

Commended by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as a move that will help communities return to normalcy, the $601 million recovery package for repairing roads, railways, and schools isn’t an optimistic view if you consider how long our country’s basic needs have been swept under the rug.

While this recovery budget is a significant one, TOP acknowledges that it’s a reactionary step, not a proactive one. It does the job of repairing what was damaged, but it does not build a more resilient infrastructure that can withstand the recurring and intensifying impact of climate change.

As for the parties’ vision for the Government, it seems like everyone has their preferred model: Labour seeks a larger government, National seeks a smaller one, and TOP? We seek a better one.

For us, a ‘better’ government represents transparency, equity, and action-oriented, long-term planning and investing.

National Party Leader Christopher Luxton highlighted at the Auckland Chamber of Commerce last week the importance of transparency in government finances. At the same time, ACT budget proposal shows a willingness for tax reform.

However, the proposed $34 billion tax cut over four years feels inadequate and untimely as well. For TOP, the focus should not solely be on tax cuts, but also on a tax switch – a reform that ensures fairness and sustainability.

Our budget position focuses on key policies such as the tax switch and Teal Card, targeting a conservative public debt position, young people and fairness for all.

It’s about making strategic decisions that may appear tight now but will set us up for the future.

Moreover, while the announced budget will most likely support cost of living payments, we must also take this opportunity to initiate fundamental changes in our economic structure that will benefit all New Zealanders in the long run, with fairness, balance and sustainability at the forefront.

Lastly, the discussion on tax changes is crucial. While Labour may hold back their tax policy for the election campaign, TOP is unwavering in our commitment to a tax reform that’s designed to benefit all New Zealanders.

Budget 2023 is a step in the right direction but fails to fully embrace the ‘building for tomorrow’ part of its own slogan.

Now, more than ever, we must leverage this opportunity to lay the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous future for New Zealand. And that is precisely what TOP aims to do.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Natalia Albert on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 