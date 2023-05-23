Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Caritas: Action On Housing Welcomed – But Action Needed On Emissions

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Caritas

Caritas has welcomed budget initiatives to assist low-income households but is calling for more urgent action on reducing emissions.

"We need to prioritise the needs of the poor and vulnerable in Aotearoa New Zealand and the cost-of-living crisis cannot be detached from the climate and social crises. They need to be dealt with together," said Roger Ellis, Caritas spokesperson.

Climate Change

Climate Change remains the issue of this generation and more urgent action to address emissions reduction in New Zealand is required now.

We are pleased to see the $1.9 billion that has been allocated to address climate issues through the Climate Emergency Relief Fund. However, the root causes of climate change should be the priority and that means addressing emissions reduction and mitigation in Aotearoa New Zealand. If major polluters continue to avoid paying their fair share of the costs of the Emissions Trading Scheme, then the government has to either increase costs to taxpayers or borrow to cover future costs. In effect, this is a subsidy at public expense for the benefit of highly profitable businesses.

Housing

Caritas welcomes the new investment of $3 billion for 3,000 additional new houses by mid-2025. The extension of the Warmer Kiwi Homes project will also help to improve housing standards and contribute to mitigating climate change through the funding of better heating and insulation, LED lighting, and home repairs for lower-income households.

"Every New Zealander should have access to an affordable, warm, dry home. This is another step towards that goal and towards overcoming the housing crisis," said Ellis.

Tangata Whenua

Caritas welcomes the additional investment for Māori including the $200 million to build and repair more homes through the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga programme; $225 million for Māori education, including $10 million to help develop the local content needed so schools and kura can work together with mana whenua; and $168 million over four years for Whānau Ora to ensure immediate needs of communities are met and to meet the long term health aspirations of tangata whenua.

Overcoming Poverty

As the Bishops' agency for justice, peace, and development, Caritas longs to see further progress in reducing the extent of family poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand and ensuring that communities, particularly the poor and marginalised, have access to at least the essentials of life. In that context we welcome the extra funding to continue free lunches in schools, the removal of the $5 co-payment for prescriptions and the increased investment of $1.8 billion into Early Childhood Education. These measures will help those families who are struggling and will contribute to creating a fairer and more just society, promoting the common good.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Caritas on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 