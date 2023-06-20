Police accept IPCA finding into Hamilton arrest

Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Bruce Bird:

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found that poor restraint technique was used when arresting a woman in Hamilton last year.

On 9 July 2022, Police were called to a disorder incident at an address in central Hamilton.

A number of people were arrested as a result of the incident including a woman who sustained a broken arm during her arrest.

The IPCA has found that this injury was not caused by excessive force, instead by poor restraint technique used by the officer.

Police acknowledge and accept this finding.

As a result, Waikato Police have reviewed our practice in relation to the use of restraint holds and have taken learnings from this incident.

