Police accept IPCA finding into Hamilton arrest
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Bruce
Bird:
The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA)
has found that poor restraint technique was used when
arresting a woman in Hamilton last year.
On 9 July
2022, Police were called to a disorder incident at an
address in central Hamilton.
A number of people were
arrested as a result of the incident including a woman who
sustained a broken arm during her arrest.
The IPCA has
found that this injury was not caused by excessive force,
instead by poor restraint technique used by the
officer.
Police acknowledge and accept this
finding.
As a result, Waikato Police have reviewed our
practice in relation to the use of restraint holds and have
taken learnings from this
incident.
