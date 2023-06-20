National Accounts (change In Assets): 2008–2021
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
National accounts (change in assets) records movements in
assets and liabilities from one balance sheet to the next
for each of New Zealand’s institutional sectors, and show
the accumulation of physical assets (for example, houses),
financial assets (for example, bank deposits), and financial
liabilities (for example, loans).
Visit our
website to read this information release and its
accompanying methods paper and to download CSV
files:
