Employment Indicators: May 2023
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the May 2023 month (compared with the April 2023 month)
were:
- all industries – up 0.2 percent (5,461
jobs) to 2.37 million filled jobs
- primary industries
– down 1.7 percent (1,828 jobs)
- goods-producing
industries – up 0.2 percent (883 jobs)
- service
industries – up 0.3 percent (6,036
jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
