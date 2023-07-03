Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Mortality Review Function Changes Will Better Address Inequities

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Health Quality and Safety Commission

Changes to the national mortality review function of Te Tāhū Hauora Health Quality & Safety Commission came into effect on 1 July 2023.

The changes follow a 2021 review that recommended the replacement of five entities tasked with reviewing fixed categories of mortality with a single national mortality review committee.

Director of mortality review at Te Tāhū Hauora, Don Matheson, says the change has created an agile review function, more responsive to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

‘It gives us the ability to look across all areas of mortality and prioritise specific aspects for review,’ Dr Matheson says.

‘This supports our focus on reducing preventable mortality and addressing current inequities that exist across in many population groups, particularly Māori.’

The new committee will use a decision-making framework for evaluating current and emerging areas for mortality review. A prototype framework under development will be provided to the board of Te Tāhū Hauora in September.

An inaugural National Mortality Review Committee has been established, to be supported by subject matter experts from the previous mortality review committees, and a management group formed from the mortality review committee secretariat at Te Tāhū Hauora.

‘The former mortality review committees made an impressive contribution to reducing preventable mortality.

‘The new National Mortality Review Committee will build on this work and explore other populations impacted by premature mortality, particularly Māori, as well as identify additional causes that will enable the reduction of preventable deaths in future,’ Dr Matheson said.

Details about the new National Mortality Review Committee, committee member bios, and subject matter experts are available on our website

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Quality and Safety Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 