Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Time To Reverse An Offender-centric Crime Policy Mistake

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has today announced a law change that will mean 17-year-olds no longer go through the youth justice system and will face real consequences for their crimes.

“It’s clear that the youth justice system isn’t deterring young offenders from committing crime, and isn’t delivering justice for victims,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The previous Government, in 2016, took 17-year-olds out of the adult justice system. ACT supported that legislation as part of a wider confidence and supply agreement. We were told the worst offenders would still go through the adult system, and somehow youth crime would reduce. Those things have turned out to be wrong, and we must now have the courage to correct a mistake.

“That National Party initiative came into effect on July 1, 2019. We now have three years of data, and harrowing headlines to show it was a mistake. At the heart of the mistake was thinking offenders should be at the centre of the justice system. That was wrong, the next Government must make victims its focus.

“Including 17-year-olds in the youth justice system has done nothing to reduce offending rates. Relative to 18 and 19-year-old offenders, 14 to 17-year-olds were half as likely to offend in 2018/19, and they are still around half as likely to offend in 2022/23.

“Specifically, in the 2018/19 year, 14 to 16-year-olds were 52 per cent as likely to be proceeded against by Police as 18 and 19-year-olds. Last year, 2021/22, 14 to 17-year-olds were 52 per cent as likely to be proceeded against by Police.

“One of two things has happened. 17-year-olds started committing half as much crime to fit into their new age category, or 17-year-olds kept committing crime but got proceeded against half as often under the Youth Justice system. In theory it could be either, but which one sounds more plausible?

“17-year-olds are old enough to face adult justice. It’s an age when young people should understand that consequences come from breaking the law and that they will be held accountable for doing so.

“Far too often our justice system favours the criminals rather than the victims. That must stop. It can’t be right that a 17-year-old can avoid prison after violently beating a 78-year-old man in his own home and leaving him for dead. But that’s what is happening. It’s no wonder young criminals see the youth justice system as a joke.

“At the time of National’s policy change, the Police Association warned ‘Youth Aid officers will be tied up dealing with youth at the older end of the spectrum to the potential detriment of effective preventative work with younger offenders in the 11 to 13 age bracket. At this age, Youth Aid officers have a real opportunity to prevent a pattern of offending through the teen years.’ It pointed out raising the age would seriously increase the workload of Police and would not reduce overall offending.

“Youth crime has become more common and more brazen in recent years and the Government is not taking the problem seriously. Youth offenders are being housed in inappropriate Oranga Tamariki facilities which in the last two week have been scenes of chaos.

“Oranga Tamariki’s job is to protect vulnerable children, not to house young men who are well on the way to becoming hardened criminals. By placing these young men into the adult justice system where they belong, ACT will remove a burden from Oranga Tamariki which will help them focus on their core role. It will also ensure that 17-year-old youth offenders can be kept somewhere secure, where they can no longer harm others, and where they can get the appropriate rehabilitation.

“Offenders under the age of 18 who are sentenced to jail are kept within a youth unit, or a segregated adult unit if a youth unit is not available, rather than housed within the general prison population.

“This policy is about creating a circuit-breaker so there are fewer victims and so young criminals can be set on a better path.

“ACT’s policy is one step towards tackling out of control youth crime and creating a safer society. ACT is focused on serious consequences for offenders so fewer young people enter a life of crime in the first place, and justice for victims.”

ACT's Adult Justice for 17 Year Old Offenders policy is here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 