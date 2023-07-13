Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Retail NZ Welcomes Conversation On Retail Crime To Be Aggravating Factor In Sentencing

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is encouraged by the proposed policy from the Act Party to amend the Sentencing Act so that judges must take into account the fact that a serious violent offence occurred against a worker during their course of work as an aggravating factor.

“Even as an apolitical organisation, Retail NZ can see how the policy proposed by the Act Party today would help retail workers feel supported by the justice system if an act of crime is committed on them in the course of their work” says Retail NZ Manager Public Affairs and Advice Aimie Hines.

“Retailers deserve respect and support for the work they do supporting and serving communities across the country. Unfortunately, crime rates are increasing and the severity of attacks on retailers continues.”

“Other parts of the world have examples similar to this initiative, like in Scotland where a crime against a retail worker comes with a higher offence and within legislation in the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021.”

“We encourage a conversation that puts all practical options on the table to deal with retail crime and to support retail workers to undertake their job without having offenders feel that they can commit a crime in a retail environment without appropriate consequences.”

