Tamariki Get Involved In Election 2023

They may be years off casting their first official vote, but leading child rights organisation Save the Children is ensuring Kiwi children’s voices are heard as part of this year’s general election.

This weekend, the child rights organisation is giving Auckland tamariki an opportunity to have their say in a true-to-life voting experience at tomorrow’s Kids Only Market, held at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Tāmaki Makaurau. Children can vote on issues that are important to them and their views will be fed back to election candidates in the lead-up to Election 2023.

Children outside Auckland will also have an opportunity to be heard through a special call-out from Save the Children’s resident Kiwi superhero, ‘Super Millie’. In a new video Super Millie encourages tamariki to have their say by sharing what matters to them - and these views will help inform the issues raised by Save the Children in the lead-up to the election.

Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says the views and opinions of children and young people matter - and ensuring those voices are heard is a fundamental right.

"Children and young people’s experiences and views matter more now than ever as we navigate major global challenges, such as climate change, rising living costs, engaging and achieving in education.

"Listening to children helps to inform us as adult voters, on issues that are important to children and young people and then call for political decision makers to act in the best interests of our children. We show our children that their voices and needs matter to us, and we support them to be interested and get involved in having their say through casting their vote."

Children wanting to cast a vote at the Save the Children election booth can do so at the Kids Only Market, organised by the Creative Kids Collection, which will be held between 10am-1pm at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall. Children wanting to share their thoughts with Super Millie can email her supermillie@scnz.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

