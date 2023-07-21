Parker's Fuel Tax Comments Tone-Deaf During Cost-of-Living Crisis
Friday, 21 July 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to David
Parker’s comments that hiking fuel taxes even further
is not out of the question for Labour’s much-delayed
transport budget, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Callum Purves, said:
“Fuel taxes hit poor and rural
households the hardest, and we are just a few weeks since
Labour last hiked fuel taxes by 29 cents per litre. As Kiwi
families struggle to get by in a cost-of-living crisis
caused by reckless Government overspending, David Parker’s
comment that Labour won’t rule out yet another cash grab
is simply tone-deaf.
“The National Land Transport
Fund is used to subsidize loss-making railways, walkways and
cycleways, as well as paying for swanky opening ceremonies
where public servants can pat themselves on the back for
overseeing vastly over-budget projects. This announcement
just goes to show that this Government’s default action is
taxing working Kiwis more, when it needs to be cutting out
waste.”
