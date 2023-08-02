Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Over 16,000 Submissions Generated Against Govt's Media Regulation Proposals Through Free Speech Union Online Tool

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Free Speech Union

Over 16,400 submissions have been made against the Department of Internal Affairs' ‘Safer Online Services and Media Platforms' proposals through the Free Speech Unions online tool at freespeechsubmission.com. Kiwis are sending a message loud and clear that we do not want our internet or media constrained by the overreach of an unaccountable, censorial regulator, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“The DIA’s proposals to regulate media and the internet would effectively create ‘hate speech’ laws for the internet. After the outcry against the failed hate speech legislation, it is no wonder that the same message is being sent here. Kiwis do not want their legal speech constrained or regulated by the Government.

"To our knowledge, the total number of submissions received during this policy consultation is second only to the Ministry of Justice's policy consultation on hate speech laws. (This is for policy consultations, not Select Committee legislation submission processes). 
 

“In nations with legislation similar to these proposals, it is increasingly clear that they are used for political purposes to control certain speech, particularly of protests and dissidents. New Zealand must buck the trend of other supposedly ‘liberal’ democracies to take a stand for free speech through a free press and free internet.

“Neither the Minister of Internal Affairs nor even the department’s Chief Executive fronted to announce these proposals, leaving it to their subordinates. It seems clear even to them that these proposals will be undeniably unpopular and a disaster to implement.

“With the election nearing, we call on all political parties to commit to upholding our free press and free internet and commit to sending these proposals to the dustbin where they belong.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Free Speech Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Polling and Policy Woes, & National's Transport Plan

Hipkins’ “hand me another sausage roll” cheeky chappie schtick wore out its welcome quite some time ago. Labour now appears to be heading for Bill English territory, 2002. The current government is rating at the hated low point National reached just after Ruth Richardson’s Mother of All Budgets. More

ALSO:


 
 
CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 