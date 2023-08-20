National Will Deliver For Māori

Māori should send Labour a strong message that it’s time for a change of government, National’s Māori Development spokesperson Tama Potaka says.

“Labour has no genuine record to run on when it comes to improving the lives of Māori over the past six years.

“Whānau Māori up and down the country are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis thanks to Labour’s economic mismanagement and failure to address soaring inflation.

“There are now 30 per cent more Māori on a benefit than when Labour came into office.

“Under Labour, around half of all Māori children are not attending school regularly, and one in four Māori students leave secondary school without any qualifications.

“This is a national embarrassment and a major indictment on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as former Education Minister.

“Labour has also failed Māori on housing with Māori making half the 25,000 applicants on the Social Housing waitlist, which has quintupled since Labour took office 2017.

“The majority of people waking up in emergency housing and cars each day are also Māori.

“This is despite Labour’s $1 billion Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga Māori housing programme, which has delivered just 63 houses.

“National has a proud record of delivering for Māori. Under the Key/English government, more Māori kids were in school and achieving NCEA. National has settled nearly 70 per cent of all Treaty settlements.

“Voters have a clear choice this election. Chris Hipkins’ Coalition of Chaos or a strong and stable National government that will rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, and deliver better health and education for all New Zealanders.”

