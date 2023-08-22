Despite 8 Years Of Denial, The IRD Is Coming For Your Family Home
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on the IRD’s reinterpretation of Labour’s
2021 amendment to the bright-line test, Taxpayers’ Union
Campaigns Manger, Callum Purves, said:
“When John
Key’s Government introduced the bright-line test in 2015,
this was the start of a slippery slope. Although the test
originally only applied to investment properties sold within
two years of being purchased, the National Party opened the
back door for a capital gains tax.
“As many warned
at the time, the IRD’s reinterpretation of Labour’s 2021
amendment to the test now means that working Kiwi families
can be taxed on the value of their family home. Even if you
only own one house, and even if your partner or kids are
still living at home, if you spend a few months away the IRD
is now bending logic to call you a property speculator to
wring as much tax out of you as possible.
“The
National Party’s commitment to wind the bright-line test
back to 2015 doesn’t go far enough, and the test needs to
be scrapped entirely. The IRD has shown it will bend the
rules to tax families any way it can, and if National give
an inch they will take a
mile.”
