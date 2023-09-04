Call For NZ Workplaces To Address Family Violence

Sustainable, best practice workplace response to family violence

Most workplaces have staff who are experiencing family violence

Employers have legal obligations under the Domestic Violence - Victims Protection Act

New Zealand workplaces have a big role to play in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of family violence and signing up to Shine’s DVFREE Tick is a good start.

That’s according to Shine’s DVFREE Lead Mira Taitz who is thrilled to welcome ISS Facility Services, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui, and Te Whatu Ora Health Promotion as new DVFREE Tick partner organisations.

“As a collective force, employers can play a massive role in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of family violence, and we encourage other organisations to do what they can by signing up for the DVFREE Tick,” says Taitz.

“Achieving Shine’s DVFREE Tick shows that workplaces have taken meaningful steps to support people experiencing family violence at work.

“It also ensures that staff know how to support or respond appropriately to people experiencing family violence, and people perpetrating family violence.”

Any large organisation is going to have people impacted by family violence. One in two women in New Zealand experience domestic violence[3] and the Police receive a family violence call out every three minutes[4].

New DVFREE Tick partner Te Whatu Ora Whanganui Family Violence Intervention Coordinator Tracey Cossey says partnering with Shine has helped build a culture of trust and a place that people feel safe coming to and speaking up.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui People and Culture Manager Hentie Cilliers says that the health organisation recognise that domestic or family violence has serious and far-reaching impact on victims, their children, whānau, and our wider community.

“Signing up to the DVFREE Tick programme signals our commitment to be part of the solution, ensuring that family violence is not tolerated, or excused, and appropriate support is given to employees and their whānau.

“The leadership team believe it is our responsibility to do what is within our power, as a district, to stop family violence, keep our staff who are affected safe, prevent future family violence from occurring and be a part of a nationwide solution.”

About Shine and DVFREE

Shine provides a range of integrated services and training programmes that help support adults and children experiencing family violence. It also motivates and supports men who have used abuse to change. Shine delivers a range of training and education programmes as well as our DVFREE workplace programme. Established in 1990 as a crisis helpline for people experiencing domestic violence, Shine is part of the Presbyterian Support Northern group of social services.

DVFREE is a workplace partnership programme designed to help workplaces provide a sustainable, best practice workplace response to family violence that exceeds legal obligations.

