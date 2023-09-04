Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call For NZ Workplaces To Address Family Violence

Monday, 4 September 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Sustainable, best practice workplace response to family violence

  • Most workplaces have staff who are experiencing family violence
  • Employers have legal obligations under the Domestic Violence - Victims Protection Act

New Zealand workplaces have a big role to play in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of family violence and signing up to Shine’s DVFREE Tick is a good start.

That’s according to Shine’s DVFREE Lead Mira Taitz who is thrilled to welcome ISS Facility Services, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui, and Te Whatu Ora Health Promotion as new DVFREE Tick partner organisations.

“As a collective force, employers can play a massive role in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of family violence, and we encourage other organisations to do what they can by signing up for the DVFREE Tick,” says Taitz.

“Achieving Shine’s DVFREE Tick shows that workplaces have taken meaningful steps to support people experiencing family violence at work.

“It also ensures that staff know how to support or respond appropriately to people experiencing family violence, and people perpetrating family violence.”

Any large organisation is going to have people impacted by family violence. One in two women in New Zealand experience domestic violence[3] and the Police receive a family violence call out every three minutes[4].

New DVFREE Tick partner Te Whatu Ora Whanganui Family Violence Intervention Coordinator Tracey Cossey says partnering with Shine has helped build a culture of trust and a place that people feel safe coming to and speaking up.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui People and Culture Manager Hentie Cilliers says that the health organisation recognise that domestic or family violence has serious and far-reaching impact on victims, their children, whānau, and our wider community.

“Signing up to the DVFREE Tick programme signals our commitment to be part of the solution, ensuring that family violence is not tolerated, or excused, and appropriate support is given to employees and their whānau.

“The leadership team believe it is our responsibility to do what is within our power, as a district, to stop family violence, keep our staff who are affected safe, prevent future family violence from occurring and be a part of a nationwide solution.”

About Shine and DVFREE
Shine provides a range of integrated services and training programmes that help support adults and children experiencing family violence. It also motivates and supports men who have used abuse to change. Shine delivers a range of training and education programmes as well as our DVFREE workplace programme. Established in 1990 as a crisis helpline for people experiencing domestic violence, Shine is part of the Presbyterian Support Northern group of social services.

DVFREE is a workplace partnership programme designed to help workplaces provide a sustainable, best practice workplace response to family violence that exceeds legal obligations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 