Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government's Wage Inflation: A Vicious Cycle

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 4:11 pm
Opinion: Aaron Martin

The New Zealand government recently revealed an increase in the median wage to NZD $31.61 an hour, effective from February 2024. This change will impact various visa categories, including the Accredited Employer Visa and the Skilled Migrant Residence Categories. While this adjustment might appear routine, it comes with unintended consequences that could exacerbate the already rising cost of living.

The Untold Cost of Wage Increases

According to Immigration New Zealand, the new wage will apply to most work and skilled residence visa categories. In simple terms, if you're an employer wishing to hire an international worker, you'll need to meet this new minimum pay rate. However, this top-down approach to wage setting will inevitably lead employers to increase their costs, which will, in turn, be passed on to consumers. This cycle helps continue a cost of living crisis, compounded by a government seemingly addicted to the benefits of wage inflation. The increase in wages leads to higher tax collections through the PAYE system and a surge in GST as prices rise.

Complex Implications for Various Visa Categories

The repercussions extend beyond immediate cost concerns. This wage increase will also affect other visa criteria, such as the Skilled Migrant Residence under the soon-to-be-released 6 points system and Green List Residence visas, where the specified occupations have set wage requirements. Furthermore, sectors governed by Sector Agreements, especially the care workforce, will find themselves entangled in additional complexities due to these changes.

An Urgent Message for Employers

If you're an employer contemplating hiring decisions, act swiftly.

Become accredited if you haven't already; the process is not overly complicated.

If you need a job check approved, proceed without delay.

Remember, the last time the median wage was adjusted, employers who had completed job checks under the old rate still had to pay the new rate if the associated work visa application was filed after the effective date of the increase.

In summary, finalise your hiring and immigration processes before February 2024 to avoid unnecessary complications and costs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aaron Martin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & Twitter Stories (James Shaw's CV)

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More




 
 
Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years to supercharge the EV infrastructure with a nationwide network of 10,000 public chargers, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver better infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 