Packaging Workers Continue Week-long Strike For Decent Wage

Packaging in Auckland are doing a rolling strike until next week to win a decent pay increase for its lowest-paid members.

Up to 60 members from the packaging production plant will be participating in the strike with daily pickets during weekdays for the duration of the industrial action.

The company’s current pay offer still falls short of what members are hoping for.

Delegate Stephen Meredith says members are feeling really disappointed at the company’s most recent offer.

“It feels disrespectful to receive a low-ball offer. Right now, almost half our membership earns under $24 an hour, which is more than $2 less than the Living Wage.

“For us, that’s the crux of the matter and that’s why we are fighting, because our lowest-paid members are struggling and deserve better, as well as trying to get others a fair and decent increase,” he says.

E tū organiser Alvy Tata says the reason for the strike is simple: winning an acceptable increase for the lowest paid members.

“This is about recognising workers’ contributions, giving them the pay increase they deserve, and lifting up those who earn the least,” she says.

“The company needs to come to the table and give these workers a proper, fair pay rise now.”

Picket details

E tū members from Graphic Packaging International NZ are striking from Wednesday 4 October to Tuesday 10 October, with a picket outside Downers at 1061–645 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland, 7am–2pm.

Note: The picket will be held on weekdays only.

