Taxpayers’ Union Baffled By Wellington City Council’s Corporate Bailout
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that Wellington City Council is
planning to buy the land under the currently
earthquake-prone Reading cinema complex and re-strengthen
the building, Taxpayers’ Union Head of Campaigns
Callum Purves said:
“The Reading Cinema may be a
dead spot in the heart of the City Centre, but that
doesn’t mean the Council needs to step in.“Just earlier
this week we saw with Wellington’s Town Hall just how
costly these earthquake-strengthening projects turn out to
be. It’s just as likely that another massive budget
blowout is on the cards with this proposal.
“If
Reading International won’t take on the restrengthening
itself, then the Council needs to accept that. Should a
private buyer choose to purchase and redevelop the land in
the future, the Council should ensure that the consenting
process – including the demolition option – is as smooth
as possible, but that’s all it needs to do.
“This
is just another example corporate favouritism at the expense
of the ratepayer. Wellington residents are already facing a
double-digit rate increase this year. A project of this
magnitude will only guarantee further rate hikes and
continue to burden
Wellingtonians."
