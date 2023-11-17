Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

HRH The Duke Of Edinburgh's Whirlwind Tour Of Aotearoa New Zealand Continues

Friday, 17 November 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: The Duke of Edinburgh International Award

The Duke Joins Dynamic Conversations On Holistic Education In Tāmaki Makaurau And Pōneke

Auckland, Thursday 16 November 2023— Continuing his visit to Aotearoa, The Duke of Edinburgh attended an education panel event at Government House in Auckland last night.

As Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, HRH ignited enthusiasm among over 60 principals, workshopping ways the Award can seamlessly complement formal education while nurturing holistic learning.

Co-facilitated by Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principal’s Federation, and Andrea Duncan, GM Culture, Capacity, and Performance at Kiwibank and Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award Trustee, the panel delved into the essential skills and attributes propelling young New Zealanders toward success in a dynamic world.

Hosted by Her Excellency, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, the Auckland event featured influential voices, including Sarah Manley (CEO of Mitey), Sir John Kirwan Foundation, Steve Jurkovich (CEO, Kiwibank), Dr Melanie Riwai-Couch (author and educational researcher), and Peter Jones (Principal, Manurewa High School).

Emma Brown, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award, said: “Tonight’s event was truly inspiring. It was an honour to join a group of dedicated New Zealand principals in an engaging kōrero on ways to better foster holistic learning in schools and kura. Attendees brought their passion and experience to the stage, helping to ignite discussion. It was a great opportunity to develop pathways for better collaboration.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Wellington, Friday 17 November 2023— This morning, The Duke landed in Wellington for a workshop event hosted by Sport NZ. Gathering 10 youth organisations, including Scouts Aotearoa, Special Olympics New Zealand and New Zealand Mountain Safety Council, the workshop focused on fostering collaboration and building greater opportunities for rangatahi.

In Aotearoa, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award works closely with organisations. Collaboration is paramount to ensuring that every young New Zealander has equal opportunities to engage in holistic learning programmes, such as the Duke of Ed, either in school or through community groups.

Raelene Castle, Group CEO of Sport NZ, said: “Today was a wonderful opportunity to host a range of Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa’s recreation partners as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards 60th anniversary celebration.

“Today’s kaupapa focused on the opportunity to collaborate with the Award, and to support better outcomes for rangatahi. It was inspiring to see the commitment from the ten organisations present, whose passion about the role of physical activity and its contribution to youth wellbeing, is evident in their mahi.

“Congratulations to the Duke of Edinburgh Award for reaching 60 years of service to our communities, and seeing over 250,000 rangatahi gain an Award.”

The Duke continues his visit of Aotearoa in the coming days.

About The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award

  • The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global, non-formal education and learning framework which challenges young people to develop new skills, get physically active, learn about teamwork and leadership through Adventurous Journey and volunteer within their community.
  • The Award in Aotearoa New Zealand started in 1963 and since then, more than 250,000 young people have been involved. Since 2009, the Award has been known as The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award – reflecting the significant achievements of both its Founder, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Sir Edmund Hillary, one of New Zealand’s great adventurers.
  • It was founded by HRH The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh in 1956, in conjunction with German educationalist Kurt Hahn.
  • It is known by a range of different names around the world – including The President’s Award in Kenya, DofE in the UK, The International Award for Young People in India and Mednarodno priznanje za mlade (MEPI) in Slovenia.
  • There are currently more than a million young people completing their own unique Award programme, via hundreds of thousands of youth-focused partners and operators, including schools, youth organisations, examination boards and youth offenders’ institutions.
  • The Award is delivered around the world by schools, colleges, universities, employers, social clubs, uniformed and non-uniformed youth organisations, young offenders’ institutions, religious organisations, sports clubs, and a whole host of other civic organisations.
  • Since its launch over 60 years ago, millions of young people have participated and received Awards, with millions more benefitting from its impact in communities around the world.
  • HRH The Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh is Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Duke of Edinburgh International Award on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not... More

Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this... More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 