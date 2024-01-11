Call To The World From Global Jewish Organizations: Stop The Gaza Nightmare

The International Jewish Collective for Justice in Palestine (IJCJP)—an organization with Jewish organizational members and associates from 14 countries across the globe—deplores the continuing death and starvation being foisted on the people of Gaza by a vengeful and genocidal Israeli regime. Statements this week by the Israeli government indicate the possibility that this war may go on through 2024, a prospect unimaginable in its horror.

We abhor the complicity of powerful governments that have failed to act vigorously to achieve a meaningful ceasefire, particularly the United States, which not only has bypassed its own normal fiscal procedures to fund this atrocious war on Gaza but prevented for weeks the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian goods through vetoes and abstentions at the United Nations.

We find it particularly reprehensible that this war is being conducted by the so-called “only democracy in the Middle East” and supported by the self-defined “greatest democracy in the world,” which has systematically ignored the views of 61 percent of its own citizens who support a permanent ceasefire.

As a community that is no stranger to calamity, we call on the world’s leadership to act immediately to halt the Gaza nightmare. Other states should follow the example of South Africa, whose initiative to charge Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice we vigorously support.

Signed by:

International Jewish Collective for Justice in Palestine

(Canada, U.S., UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Luxembourg, South Africa, New Zealand, Israel, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

