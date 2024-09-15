South Taranaki Proves Luxon Right

THURSDAY 5 SEPTEMBER 2024

The New Zealand Taxpayers Union can reveal through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act that South Taranaki District Council’s new cultural centre (Te Ramanui O Ruaputahanga) has blown out from a starting point of $8 million to $20.1 million.

As Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told mayors and councillors who attended the Local Government Conference two weeks ago, ratepayers are sick of white elephants and non-delivery, the days of handouts are over, and it’s time to stop wasteful spending.

Local Government spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren, said:

“The Prime Minister has gotten this right. Councils are once again wasting too much of ratepayers’ money on vanity projects to serve their own egos. Local government needs to return focus to roads, water and rubbish – not prioritising nice to have pet projects to make themselves look better.

“South Taranaki residents are going to be paying for this centre, which they didn’t ask for, long after the Mayor and Councillors are thrown out. With a 11.1% rates rise locked in, funding would have been better put towards paying down debt, or prioritising other key areas. Ratepayers have already told council they want the focus to be on roads, water and rubbish, it’s time for New Zealand councils to take note.”

NOTES:

