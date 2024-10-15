How Can Governments Better Support Migrants?

A new study emphasises the need for tailored approaches that balance migration’s economic and social complexities.

As global migration intensifies, the question of how to integrate migrants while supporting cultural diversity, economic stability and a cohesive society is a central challenge for policymakers.

A new paper published in the Journal of Political Economy: Microeconomics by University of Auckland researchers Dr Chanelle Duley and Professor Prasanna Gai offers insights into how policymakers can better support migrants and society as a whole.

The researchers explored historical and contemporary nation-building efforts and developed a novel model to help understand the impacts of two approaches: assimilation and biculturalism.

Assimilation policies, like promoting a single language or streamlining education, have for many years, been seen as a way to foster unity. These policies can help people communicate more efficiently and reduce friction, allowing societies to function smoothly.

However, assimilation often comes with a cost for minority groups, who may feel pressured to give up their cultural identity to fit in. The authors refer to this as ‘lock-in’ costs, where individuals lose something valuable, such as language or customs, in exchange for social and economic benefits.

Meanwhile, biculturalism aims to celebrate and protect the distinct identities of different groups. Examples of this approach include recognising minority languages or supporting Indigenous rights.

While this strategy allows cultural groups to thrive, the study points out that it can complicate cooperation between different communities, potentially affecting social cohesion and productivity.

So, which approach is best?

According to Duley and Gai, it depends on the specific makeup of a society and the degree of cultural distance between groups.

They say the ease with which different cultural groups can interact and the size of the cultural gap between them matters when it comes to deciding what mix of policies will work best.

In countries where one cultural group is dominant, assimilation might seem like the simplest way to create a unified national identity. However, in more diverse societies, bicultural policies could help ease tensions by ensuring minority groups have space to maintain their traditions while still being part of the broader community.

The authors argue for more nuanced and context-sensitive nation-building strategies that account for the welfare of minority groups and avoid the long-term social and cultural costs of extreme assimilation.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for nation-building,” says Duley. “Policymakers need to evaluate the specific cultural context, including the size of minority groups and the degree of cultural differences to try to find the right balance between assimilation and biculturalism.”

The study also highlights the role of political imperatives. Politicians, who typically seek to appeal to the majority, usually favour more aggressive assimilation policies. But if the aim is to maximise overall societal welfare, more moderate forms of assimilation or bicultural policies that protect minority groups may be better placed to foster national cohesion.

Read the full paper: Cultural Assimilation and Nation Building

