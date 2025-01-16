‘Unreasonably Secretive’ – Otago Regional Council Refuses To Release Potentially Damning Correspondence

Otago Regional Council has come under fire for refusing to release official information surrounding its correspondence over an increasingly troubled Queenstown Lakes wastewater plant.

“Far greater transparency is needed” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“It’s completely unacceptable for officials to withhold official information – especially from elected councillors. How can they govern effectively when important information has been deliberately kept secret?”

“Requests for official information involving potentially damning correspondence are totally legitimate – but have been put in the ‘too hard basket' by officials refusing to properly follow the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.”

“Increasingly we’re seeing councils up and down the country using layers of bureaucracy to hide behind, obstructing a system designed for better transparency. It's beyond frustrating."

"Much more work needs to be done to address poor accountability within local government. Changes to improve this space is something the Taxpayers' Union has long pushed for, and continues to do so."

