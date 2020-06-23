Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Seequent Launches Contaminated Site Solution To Aid Environmental Sustainability

Tuesday, 23 June 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Seequent

Global geoscience software company Seequent has released a Contaminants extension for its 3D modelling and analysis solution Leapfrog Works.

Contaminant extension for Leapfrog Works

The integrated solution enables geoscientists to easily and intuitively create robust 3D models of subsurface contamination plumes to enable reliable definition and estimates of contamination and its location. The highly visual models can be readily shared with project stakeholders to aid communication and understanding at each stage of contaminated site management.

Seequent’s Environmental Segment Director, Dr Thomas Krom, says: “By combining 3D dynamic geological models with best practice geostatistical methods, we’re enabling people to build, maintain, communicate and track defensible interpretations and mitigation strategies for contamination resolution – enabling better, transparent decision-making.

“Currently, environmental scientists estimate contaminate plumes in a spreadsheet or use GIS, or they rely on one or two people in their organisation to create 3D models. The Contaminants extension leverages Leapfrog’s intuitive workflows to allow users to be productive almost immediately, making industry-standard geostatistics accessible for everyone and valuable on any sized project.”

Leapfrog Works with the new Contaminants extension forms part of Seequent’s wider set of contaminated site solutions. Leapfrog Works allows users to quickly build 3D models from environmental data in hours, which dynamically updates each project lifecycle. Robust and intuitive geostatistical tools in the Contaminants extension allow users to create transparent and defensible estimates of contaminant mass and location in saturated and unsaturated zones.

Cloud-based data and model management solution Seequent Central enables teams and project stakeholders to seamlessly share data and collaborate on models from any location – to ensure contamination resolution decisions are based on the latest information.

Eryn Torres, Senior Professional at Geosyntec Consultants, was one of the environmental scientists who worked closely with Seequent to test Leapfrog Works and the Contaminants extension on a variety of contaminated site projects.

“The organized workspace and powerful algorithms, as well as the reporting capabilities, have made Leapfrog and the Contaminants solution invaluable tools for our team. I have been truly impressed by the level of enthusiastic support and engagement that Seequent has provided. I have become an avid user of the solution during this early phase, and it is now a part of our daily workflows, especially for contaminated sites with the need to compute reliable mass estimates in complex scenarios,” says Torres.

Krom adds, “Seequent solutions enable clear communication to end clients, regulators, and the general public with 3D models of contaminated sites and associated groundwater systems in a fully auditable data-driven approach across the entire lifecycle of site management.”

Seequent’s eBook 5 Innovative Steps To Build A Robust Model For A Contaminated Site was released today to highlight how to gain consensus, communicate risks, and integrate data at every project stage.

Report contaminant mass and volume
Usable kriging estimators

