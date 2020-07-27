Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Techweek2020 Starts Today With More Than 280 Online Events

Monday, 27 July 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Techweek

Organisers say the online festival will help Kiwis solve some of their post-COVID business challenges

New Zealand’s annual festival of tech and innovation, Techweek2020, kicks off today and with more than 280 online events and 30 hours of live Techweek TV content, Techweek2020 has something for everyone.

Techweek2020 gives all Kiwis access to the brightest tech minds in Aotearoa. Digitally led for the first time, there are no geographical barriers to Kiwis wanting to attend the online events, which are mostly free in 2020.

Julie Gill, Techweek2020 Executive Lead, says that COVID-19 has highlighted the prominence of tech across all industries. She says that Techweek is a fantastic opportunity for Kiwi businesses to learn and collaborate in a post-lockdown world.

“Many businesses are facing unprecedented challenges - particularly as they adjust to new ways of working. With so many high-quality events to choose from, as well as an outstanding Techweek TV schedule, we hope that Techweek2020 will help Kiwi businesses find much-needed solutions,” says Julie.

Events like The Anywhere Workplace, the Tech Executives Forum, and Rebuilding New Zealand’s Economy Digitally are just a few examples of events that cater to the current business climate in New Zealand.

However, Julie says that Techweek2020 is not just for the business community: “Techweek is also about encouraging all Kiwis to engage with tech so they can unlock the new and exciting opportunities it provides.”

This year’s Techweek TV schedule covers a range of business and non-business topics including The Role of AI in The Future of Education, How to Unlock Global Export Opportunities, and How Technology and Design can Combat Domestic Violence.

New Zealand secondary school students will also get the opportunity to get ideas on future careers in tech thanks to a partnership with the Ministry of Education which enables students to explore the world of work and industry-specific careers while in school.

“We are thrilled with the quality and range of Techweek2020 events and Techweek TV episodes. We hope that people will make the most of having access to industry experts by getting involved as much as possible,” says Julie.

Julie says that the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the tech industry and those in it, but that growth has continued overall. She says that it is now more important than ever to celebrate the industry and what it can offer to New Zealand businesses.

“I think many Kiwis will be surprised at the level of innovation and expertise we have in our local tech industry. Our remote location doesn’t hold us back as much as some other industries and it's likely we can expect this growth to continue,” says Julie.

Techweek2020 is on from 27 July to 2 August. Check out the full Techweek2020 programme, view the Techweek TV schedule or stream Techweek TV live at www.techweek.co.nz.

About Techweek2020

Techweek2020 is a national celebration of tech and innovation presented by NZTech. During 27 July – 2 August, online events that showcase the use of technology in Aotearoa New Zealand will take place across the country. Techweek2020 is supported by the Auckland University of Technology; Callaghan Innovation; EMA; IBM; Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment; New Zealand Trade and Enterprise; ANZ; Chorus; Beca; and Huawei.

Learn more at techweek.co.nz.

NZTech is a not-for-profit membership organisation which is the voice of the New Zealand technology ecosystem.

 

