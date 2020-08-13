Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Student Quad Bike Invention A Winner

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 11:59 am
Press Release: NIWA


An invention that could save lives has taken the top spot at the NIWA Waikato Science and Technology Fair.

Lachlan Coleman, a student at St. Paul's Collegiate, invented a device called “Roll Gauge” that helps prevent rollover on vehicles like quadbikes and tractors that operate on uneven ground.

He was named the overall winner of the fair on Tuesday night at St Paul’s Collegiate School in Hamilton, netting him $1100 in prizemoney.

Lachlan says that the “huge amount of deaths and injuries on farms from machinery and vehicle rollover” inspired the device.

Worksafe New Zealand reported last year that “on average, five people die in work related quad bike accidents each year and many more are injured. Most quad bike injuries and fatalities are caused by the quad bike rolling over.”

After extensive research the 17-year-old student said he couldn’t find any available device that could warn vehicle users of rollover before it happened.

Lachlan has spent most of 2020 working on the Roll Gauge. He says COVID-19 lockdown, along with difficulties accessing parts from overseas, slowed down the process.

Roll Gauge monitors the angle a vehicle is driving on. If it approaches a dangerous level, the device sounds an alarm to warn the driver to take corrective action. It can be retrofitted with a vehicle-specific angle programmed to warn of roll-over.

Lachlan also won the NIWA Work Experience Scholarship providing him with a unique opportunity to work alongside NIWA Hamilton scientists during the 2020/21 summer break.

Tracey Burton, a freshwater ecologist at NIWA, said Lachlan’s project is an example of the ingenious student inventions that are entered into science fairs.

“Lachlan’s invention is an impressive solution to a real world problem. He saw a need in the community and through the scientific investigation process paired with highly technical product design, he has created something that has the potential to save lives.

“Lachlan is sure to be a rising star in the world of science and technology and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.”

Lachlan says the next steps for Roll Gauge is incorporating GPS and a system that sends alerts to a designated safety manager. He plans to study engineering in 2021 and continue development on the device.

Aidan Hodgson, a 13-year-old student from Pirongia School made it back-to-back podium finishes at the fair with another project involving bee health.

In 2019, Aidan student won the best in the fair prize with a project looking at different treatments of Varroa – the most damaging honeybee parasite in the world.

This year, the student won the runner-up award with his project “Destructors Deadly Disciple” investigating the correlation between Varroa and other bee pathogens.

Judging was held at the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion on Friday last week. More than 30 judges were tasked with judging more than 267 from 20 schools’ entries against a range of criteria including identifying and researching the need, scientific thought and understanding, and presentation. Interviews with the students also helped the judges determine the winners.

Providing major sponsorship for many of the science fairs throughout New Zealand is part of NIWA’s long-term commitment to enhancing science and technology for young New Zealanders.

NIWA is also a major sponsor of the Auckland City, South & East Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury-Westland and Wellington Science and Technology Fairs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 