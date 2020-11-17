Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kākā monitoring reveals four-fold population increase

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Photo by Herb Christophers, DOC

A new round of monitoring in a 20-year programme has shown an impressive four-fold increase in the population of kākā in the North Island’s Pureora Forest.

The Department of Conservation has been monitoring the indigenous forest parrots in Pureora Forest’s 1150ha Waipapa Block for 20 years, with the aim of determining if Department of Conservation (DOC) integrated predator control work correlates to species protection and population growth, says DOC Science Advisor Monitoring Terry Greene.

“What the long-term monitoring has shown is a four-fold increase in the population of kākā at this site – from an estimated 640 birds in 2000, to an estimated 2600 birds in October 2020,” he says.

“This is a very impressive result from our work to protect this species over the past twenty years.”

The North Island kaka found in Pureora are classified as “at risk, recovering”. Although common in New Zealand in pre-European times, by the 1930s they were reduced to localised populations in a small number of areas – including Pureora. Kākā are known for their boisterous morning and evening group socialising, with amusing antics and raucous calling.

The major threat to the kākā is predation by stoats and possums, with hole-nesting female kākā particularly at risk.

Terry Greene says the monitoring work, completed in October, determined population size (estimates of density or abundance) through the point-based distance sampling method. Distance sampling is a widely used methodology for estimating animal density and abundance in a particular area.

“For this work, we visited 130 points on a grid within Waipapa, and people equipped with laser range finders measured the distance to kaka within a 100m radius of each of those points,” Terry Greene says. “Using a mathematical model, we can estimate the population density based on detections from those points.”

The observers who did the monitoring work in the field said it was immediately apparent the kākā were very common in the forest.

“Our observers also noted plenty of other birdlife in the area – a very positive sign our long-term conservation and predator control work is paying off,” Terry Greene says.

“It’s also worth noting the comparison in the time spend monitoring the birds in 2020, compared to previous years. This time, the groups of observers required only five survey days to get the required observations done.

“When these counts were initiated, back in 2000, it would often take almost twice as many survey days to accumulate the required minimum of 80 observations for robust estimation of population density.”

“We’re very pleased with the result as it demonstrates how valuable ongoing conservation work is in protecting native species and rebuilding their populations.”

The Waipapa block has been the site of predator control using aerial 1080 in 2016, as part of DOC’s Tiakina Nga Manu programme (previously Battle For Our Birds). DOC also has ground-based predator control programmes for the Waipapa block.

Te Hau Kainga o Pureora Secretary Frances Hughes says the predator control work over several decades in Pureora has noticeably benefitted the forest’s birdlife.

“We have a beautiful pristine forest, amplified with the loud calls of the Kaka and the beautiful chorus of the Kokako, Tui, Toutouwai, and many, many others, that remind us of our childhood days,” she says.

“Predator control must remain in place, be maintained and developed regularly, to combat the resistance and behavioural patterns of these predators, to totally eradicate them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 