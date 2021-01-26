Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Pest-free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say.

A team from the University of Auckland has developed a statistical tool more commonly employed in the medical field, known as a time-to-event analysis, to calculate the chances of pest eradication success over time. Normally the tool investigates how different therapeutic treatments will affect the lifespan of a patient suffering from a life-threatening disease.
But in this case the researchers used the model to investigate how different factors are likely to impact the amount of time a New Zealand island suffers rat invasion. They fed their model with a wide range of island data including size, distance to the mainland, public or private ownership, human habitation and whether rats had already been eradicated.
Islands were then ranked for the likelihood of rat eradication success and how long it might take to get underway.
The results were sobering. Just two out of 18 highest-ranked islands in the model – the ones with the highest chance of eradication success – would be rat-free by 2025 and overall just 14 out of 74 islands were likely to be rat free by 2050.
If New Zealand’s rate of eradication implementation continues as-is, the country will not be rat-free anytime in the foreseeable future, says doctoral student Zachary Carter who led the study.
“Our results should be viewed as an examination of PF2050’s potential outcome if transformative eradication advances are not made,” he says.
“Fortunately, universities, government researchers and private enterprise are already involved in exploring new and exciting transformative technologies to overcome limitations in the existing eradication toolbox and they will be essential to PF2050’s success.”
Those new technologies include genetic tools which could produce a “Trojan female” whereby all male offspring are infertile, and species-specific toxins such as norbormide which could be highly effective and target only rats.
Social impact assessments and frameworks such as those developed by Professor James Russell that help achieve community support for conservation projects will also be critical.
“Advances in both technology and in attaining community buy-in that are more effective than what we have had in the past will be vital and they will need to be if we are to increase the rate at which projects succeed,” he says.
The research team included Professor Russell, jointly appointed to the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences and Department of Statistics, and Professor Thomas Lumley from the University of Auckland’s Department of Statistics. The research is published in Global Change Biology.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 