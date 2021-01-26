It’s Hot Then It’s Cold

MetService is keeping a close eye on the numbers this week as temperatures tell the story.

Hot weather along the eastern seaboard is the talk of Tuesday, with parts of Canterbury forecast to climb to 36°C.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree explains, “The heat is due to the föhn effect – in the South Island, we see this effect with northwesterly winds. Wind blows across the Alps, warming and drying out the air as it descends in the east. Combined with a kick of humidity, and plenty of sunshine, we have a combo for a scorcher.”

Hot, gusty northwesterlies may approach gale at times during Tuesday and Wednesday across Canterbury, Otago, and Southland, where Strong Wind Watches are in place. “These winds are fuel to fires especially in already parched regions. Take care while it’s hot and dry,” says Crabtree.

The hottest temperatures shift to Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday. Farther north Kerikeri is forecast a three day run of 30°C which is resemblent of this time last year when the mercury pushed 30+ six days running.

Humid conditions across the country dramatically flip from Thursday, plummeting temperatures back to mid-teens. Christchurch may see as much as a 20°C drop between Tuesday and Friday. Crabtree says that, “The northwesterlies are the precursor to a cold, southwest change.”

Most regions will briefly see some wet weather on Thursday or Friday as cold temperatures are ushered in for the end of the week. Although the change will bring cool relief after a run sticky nights, the single digit minimums might be enough for an extra blanket. Parts of Central Otago will drop to 4°C Saturday morning.

Lucky for the most, the weekend is shaping up for a settled, albeit cooler, end to January.

