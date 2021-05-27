Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EIT Opens New State-of-the-art Laboratory

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 5:36 am
Press Release: Eastern Institute of Technology

A state-of-the-art purpose-built Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Development Laboratory, which will allow students to use advanced technology, has been opened on EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale.

The ribbon was cut by Hilton Collier, Chairman of the EIT Board, in front of staff and students this week.

Fred Koenders, Executive Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Technology, says the lab reflects the Bachelor of Computing Systems’ (BCS) role in Hawke’s Bay businesses, where horticulture processing and manufacturing represents a major contribution to the regional economy.

“These industries are a likely destination for many of our graduates, and where significant productivity gains may well be achieved through pragmatic application of the kinds of technologies housed in this facility.”

The expanded facility doubles the capacity of the original 12-user lab which had quickly become too small for the popular BCS Intelligent Systems major.

EIT partnered with electronics company Omron to showcase the Omron Cobot to Hawke’s Bay industries. The Omron Cobot is a collaborative robot that can be used in a range of different scenarios where robots need to work alongside humans.

The new Omron Co-bot which is part of the new purpose-built Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Development Laboratory on EIT’s Taradale campus.

This particular one is set up to work with scenarios in the fruit industry and has a vision system that can be taught to recognise different objects.

 Song Sim, International Student Support Officer, pictured with the new Omron Co-bot which is part of the new purpose-built Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Development Laboratory on EIT’s Taradale campus.

Students will use the Cobot to develop their skills in programming the robot to recognise specific attributes including looking for blemishes or selecting fruit of a particular shape and size.

The laboratory is also an extension and partnership with the Trades Academy at EIT, where Tutors, at both the Taradale and Tairāwhiti campuses, have provided a training ground for secondary schools interested in technology, including drones and robots, 3D design and 3D printing.

“We need our students to be thinking about tomorrow’s world and to be in a position to lead our organisations through the major changes forced on us by, for instance Covid-19, and the natural evolution of change brought on by competition and the need for efficiency,” Mr Koenders says.

International post-graduate students pictured in the new purpose-built Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Development Laboratory on EIT’s Taradale campus.

“We are privileged to have this sort of equipment that can do these sorts of things here at EIT. It makes sure that EIT is relevant, up to date and progressive when it comes to our teaching and student learning. But the added advantage is that Hawke’s Bay industry will also get the benefits of this sort of technology.”

Mr Koenders says the new lab includes a deep-learning server for machine vision and learning, HTC Vive Pro wireless virtual reality, a fume-extraction required by the 3D printers, and a workspace that incorporates electrical supplies and bench-space for electronic fabrication and soldering among other things.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eastern Institute of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 