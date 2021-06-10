Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Warm Nights On The Horizon

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting an end to the relatively settled conditions over Aotearoa during the weekend, as the ridge of high pressure over the country begins to drift away east.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains: “As the ridge moves off, it’s allowing a low pressure centre to move in from the Tasman Sea. The low centre drags in warmer, moister air from the north, spreading cloud over Aotearoa this weekend, and bringing rain to most of Te Waipounamu/South Island.”

The ridge clings on today (Thursday) and tomorrow, keeping the country mostly dry with some low overnight temperatures. In parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland, frosty or foggy starts are likely as temperatures dip below 2°C, and fog and low cloud will persist around lakes and in valleys due to the lack of wind and low sun angle.

As the ridge moves away east, the South Island will get the first wash of warmer, moister air on Saturday. Cloud and showers over the West Coast will turn to rain, spreading to the rest of Te Waipounamu on Sunday. Most of Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island will have a dry, if cloudy weekend, but showers are expected for Northland, Coromandel, and the Bay of Plenty on Sunday, along with some late rain for western areas. The wet weather hangs around into the new working week.

Overnight temperatures will rise as the warmer air spills over the country, lifting most of northern and central New Zealand into double digits, and easing the frost risk in the south. Daytime temperatures are not expected to rise much. “The increase in atmospheric moisture leads to more clouds, which trap heat near the ground at night,” Bakker explains. “However, the reverse is true during the day, as the clouds reflect the heat from the sun back into space.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 