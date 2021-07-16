Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kiwi Mums-to-be Invited To Participate In Global Research Studies To Potentially Protect Their Newborn Baby From RSV

Friday, 16 July 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Optimal

Kiwi kids are being hit very hard this winter by respiratory virus RSV, a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but for very young children, including newborn babies, it can result in a severe illness called bronchiolitis.

While there is no specific way of preventing RSV, a number of research centres around New Zealand are currently involved in global clinical maternal vaccine trials, which could provide young babies protection from the serious infection.

Paediatrician Dr Rebecca Griffith said “RSV is a huge problem worldwide and most children will have been exposed to RSV before the age of two. However, young babies have no immunity and are at a much greater risk of RSV causing serious illness that could lead to hospitalisation. Premature babies are at even higher risk of serious illness with RSV infection.

“The World Health Organisation has identified the development of a maternal RSV vaccine as a key priority to solve this worldwide problem. Maternal vaccination is a very common way of passing immunity onto a newborn baby to protect them against diseases during their first few weeks of life until they are able to be immunised themselves. This is the same concept as giving the whooping cough vaccine to pregnant mothers to provide protection for the newborn baby.

“Although no RSV vaccine is available right now, we know at least 19 different vaccine candidates are being developed globally. While these vaccine candidates are currently unproven, Kiwi women, who are at least 24 weeks pregnant, have the opportunity to participate in the studies investigating effectiveness of a vaccine against RSV for them and their babies,” says Dr Griffith, who is also the lead research investigator for Optimal Clinical Trials.

Mum-to-be, Heidi Wilde is in her last trimester, and is participating in a global clinical study. “When my midwife first told me about the study, I did my own research into the prevalence of RSV which included speaking to my GP. When I discovered how common it was and how it could affect young babies, I decided to sign up to the clinical study.

“As a first-time mum, I want to make sure when my baby is born, he has as much protection as possible against potentially nasty infections like RSV. I realise I might receive a placebo, but it’s nice to know that by being part of a clinical study I might be able to provide my own baby protection and possibly help prevent thousands of babies around the world from getting RSV in the future,” said Ms Wilde.

Optimal Clinical Trials, one of New Zealand’s leading expert private research centres is taking part in global RSV research programmes. Trials are also being undertaken at Middlemore Hospital, Wellington Hospital and Christchurch Hospital.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Optimal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 