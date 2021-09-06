Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A wet and windy week

Monday, 6 September 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

The second week of spring brings one quick-moving weather system after another, with MetService forecasting severe weather in many parts of New Zealand.

A swathe of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in place for heavy rain, snow and strong winds. The heaviest rain will be in the west of the South Island this evening (Monday) into tomorrow morning, with strong northwesterlies across the Southern Alps. This rain band crosses the North Island tomorrow afternoon and evening, moving into a showery and windy rest of the week for most of the country. Thunderstorms and hail are possible in western regions of both islands tomorrow.

A Heavy Snow Watch is in place for southern Fiordland going into tomorrow morning, while Southland can expect snow above 600 metres. The coldest air is set to arrive early on Wednesday morning, with snow forecast above 300 metres for much of the day in Southland and Otago. A Road Snowfall Warning is in force for the Milford Road and as the cold air shifts northwards, some other alpine passes are at risk of snow.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, “After a brief respite of dry weather, the coming rain will be unwelcome in Auckland after the recent flooding. Auckland is also under a Strong Wind Watch for southwesterlies on Wednesday, along with northern Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula.”

Corrigan continues, “Dangerous coastal conditions are expected along the west coasts of both islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Very long period southwesterly swell and high waves are forecast, and because these waves carry a lot of energy, extra caution around the coast is recommended.”

While the current Severe Weather forecasts cover until Wednesday, it is likely that more Watches/Warnings will be issued before the week is up, so best to keep up with the most recent forecasts at metservice.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 