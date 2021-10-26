Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

High-tech Banks Peninsula Seabed Survey Begins

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, in partnership with Environment Canterbury and the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, has started seabed surveying around Banks Peninsula.

The survey is estimated to take eight weeks and finish on 10 December, depending on weather conditions.

The survey area extends along the coast from Awaroa / Godley Head to Birdlings Flat, including Akaroa Harbour. Most data will be captured within 5 kilometres of the shore and up to 70 metres deep in some places to create detailed 3D maps of the seafloor.

The Banks Peninsula survey is one of three hydrographic surveys to take place around Te Waipounamu / South Island in the coming months, says Toitū Te Whenua’s Kaihautū Customer Delivery, Jan Pierce.

“Toitū Te Whenua’s hydrographic surveying programme updates nautical charts and navigational information to maintain maritime safety for commercial and recreational mariners,” says Ms Pierce. “Any major hazards found through the survey will be notified through our fortnightly notices to mariners.

“Our main goal is navigation safety but the data collected can also be used for marine science and environmental management. We have been working with Environment Canterbury and the Department of Conservation to identify these opportunities,” she says.

Discovery Marine Limited (DML) has been contracted to carry out the Banks Peninsula survey using its offshore survey vessel MV Tranquil Image and smaller inshore vessel Tupaia. Tide gauges will be installed at key locations around the peninsula to support the work.

The survey does not capture data related to petroleum or minerals exploration and the echosounders on board the vessels operate at frequencies that have a minimal impact on marine mammals.

Once the data has been captured and processed, it will be made freely available through the LINZ Data Service. Updated charts will also be available through the free NZ Electronic Navigational Chart Service.

Surveys are also planned around Bluff, Stewart Island / Rakiura and the Tasman area.

Information about Toitū Te Whenua’s hydrographic programme

Official electronic navigational charts via the NZ ENC Service

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 