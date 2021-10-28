Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rapid Antigen Tests Now Being Trialled By New Zealand Businesses

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A shipment of 300,000 rapid antigen tests has arrived in New Zealand and is now being rolled out across some of the country’s largest businesses as part of a Government-approved trial to expand the tools used to find and stamp out COVID-19.

Auckland Airport health and safety partner Peter Engelbrecht (left) gets trials for rapid antigen tests underway at the airport, with McConnell Dowell project manager Chris Gareze (right) volunteering to take part.

The trial begins this week with 29 businesses across a range of sectors, after the 300,000 tests arrived in Auckland late last week from Australia. As Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall announced last week, the initial focus of the trial will be on large businesses, including airports, energy producers, food manufacturers and retirement homes. The Government, MBIE, the Ministry of Health and the trial businesses are working at pace to determine how this testing can be used more widely across other New Zealand businesses.

MBIE Deputy Chief Executive Te Whakatairanga Service Delivery Suzanne Stew said the trial will allow participating businesses to roll out rapid antigen testing in the workplace to help them meet their health and safety obligations, to give their staff confidence they’re working in a safe environment, and to support the COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The swift arrival of the tests means we can now make real progress with the trial. It’s encouraging to see the collaborative process between government agencies and the private sector working so effectively,” she said. “Using real time insights and experience of this business group, together we can look at how we can expand rapid antigen testing successfully for other businesses across New Zealand,” Ms Stew said. “This is about giving businesses another tool in their health and safety toolkit.”

Earlier this month, 29 businesses came together as a collective to ask the Government if they could import rapid antigen tests. MBIE and the Ministry of Health then worked at pace with the trial businesses to find a way to make testing available that was relevant for New Zealand businesses. The 29 businesses have signed up to a charter, which will be the foundation for this trial.

“Businesses want to do everything they can to keep their teams safe and well, and rapid testing is another added layer of protection that we can now look to include into our health and safety management protocols,” said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood. “We are delighted to see the tests arrive in the country and our thanks again goes to the Government, MBIE and the Ministry of Health for their speedy response to our request. We’re looking forward to getting the trial underway this week with our essential workers.”

Procured by Auckland Airport via medical supplies wholesaler and distributor EBOS Healthcare, the 300,000 Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Ag Ra7pid tests are being funded by the 29 participating businesses.

The rapid antigen tests can provide an indicative result in about 15 minutes, and generally cost about $10 to $15 each. This allows for much faster results, which helps businesses operate more effectively. Rapid antigen tests tend to be less sensitive at detecting cases, so PCR tests will remain the mainstay of COVID-19 testing in most situations.

Rapid antigen testing is not a replacement for other COVID-19 testing used in New Zealand, or vaccinations. It sits alongside these services to boost New Zealand’s public health response.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 